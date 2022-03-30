sport, local-sport,

Saturday was a day Orange City Cricket Club will savour for a long time as their juniors showed unbelievable dominance to be crowed winners in 12s, 13s, 14s and 16s along with an 11s win on Thursday. City's junior coordinator, Dan Brincat, was delighted with the weekend's result after a season full of hard work. "It's really good - we don't start the season in October thinking you'll win five age groups, but you don't knock it back," he laughed. "It's great to see a lot of hard work (rewarded), the kids put a lot of effort in, plenty of mums and dads also help coach and score and manage so it's a nice reward. With no half-centuries or five-wicket hauls, Brincat was impressed with the collective effort from all sides. "All age groups stats were evenly spread out," he said. "No team is relying on one or two individuals - a team effort has been getting the results for us." With the under 11s winning on Thursday, Brincat said their reaction was priceless. "There's a picture on our Facebook of the under 11s on Thursday at the Parkview with massive smiles on the kids faces, having a team dinner after the grand final with medals around their chest. "Seeing smiles on their faces hopefully instills a love of cricket and keeps them coming back and wanting to keep playing." In the under 12s, Orange City Warriors and Gladiators came up against each other with the former bowled out for 37 as Will Kirby grabbed 2/1. In reply Gladiators chased the score down three wickets down with Charlie McMillan scoring 16. In 13s, City scored a mammoth 7/163 from their 25 overs before bowling out Cavaliers for 83 with Ben Brazier securing 2/8. City bowler Nicholas Chopping put in a star performance in 14s with figures of 4/20 as Centrals were bowled out for 49. In reply, Gladiators finished with the winning total of 4/54. 16s was another success with Kinross Scorchers scoring 9/87 as Gladiators chased it down in 28.4 overs. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

