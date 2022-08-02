A positional change at the start of the season has shot Grant Koch into the spotlight.
In the past few seasons prior to this year's Western Premier League, Barnstoneworth United's Grant Koch predominately plied his trade as a defensive midfielder, but a decision by coach Josh Ward to move the big man to centre back has paid off big time.
"He didn't really tell me much, he just asked if I wanted to go there and I said that I'd do whatever was best for the team and I've been stuck there ever since," Koch said.
"It definitely took a little but to get used to and getting the combination with my other centre back. It's going good and obviously the results are coming through."
Barnies have allowed the third-fewest goals all season, behind only competitions front-runners Panorama and Waratahs and are sitting in third place behind those same two sides.
It's that consistency at the back that has Koch well-placed to take out the competition's top honour.
Prior to round 17, Koch was three points clear atop the player of the year standings. A 2-0 loss to Panorama would have slowed his roll a little, but with five rounds to go, the centre back will, at minimum, share a lead for the top individual award.
Fair to say he was surprised to see his name at the top of the list.
"I didn't even think I'd be in the top ten to be honest," he said.
"I was shocked because there's obviously a lot of quality players, not just in my team but in all the teams.
"It is good to aim for, but the team result is definitely my priority, so we need to be pushing for that grand final and hopefully take it all out."
Although Barnies have a nine-point cushion on seventh-place Orana Spurs, there is still the chance that the Orange side miss out on a place in the finals.
That's why Koch has no plans on easing up heading into the home stretch.
"It's just taking each game one by one and we want to see if we can build some momentum going into the finals," he said.
"We could still miss out mathematically, so we've got to win the tough games we have coming up.
"Personal accolades are pretty good but it's all about the team."
Prior to round 16, Koch had 18 points in the player of the year standings, with Bathurst 75's Luke Mutton hot on his heels with 15. Rounding out the top five on 13 points was Lithgow's Logan Inwood, Dubbo Bulls' Kane Settree and 75's Agieg Aluk.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
