Coming off a premiership-winning season, Ben McNiven has been appointed president of Orange CYMS Cricket Club.
The green and golds held its annual general meeting on Monday night, with last season's third grade winning captain being voted into the club's top role for the 2022-23 season.
Having first played for CYMS more than a decade ago, McNiven has helped out on sub-committees, including working with the club's sponsorship team last season.
He was keen to help the club grow.
"It was a long discussion with a few of the people who held senior positions last year, just talking about the direction that the club wanted to go through," he said.
"After a bit of talk and some toing and froing, I finally put my name in about a week before. I think it's the same as any presidency in that you want to help the club move forward. New year, new flavour."
Working alongside of him will be club legend and vice-president, Dave Neil.
"I'm quite excited to work with Dave," McNiven added.
"He has done a hell of a lot with the club and I'm really excited to see how we can work in tandem and what we can hopefully bring for the future.
"The first meeting, something was mentioned about milestones and we're looking forward to setting up a few of those which we can build towards as a club."
Having captained the club's third grade team to a grand final win over Orange City in the 2021-22 season, McNiven was asked whether he thought that leadership experience would help him in the top role. He was quick heap praise on others though.
"I was quite lucky with the group of guys I had around me and I think looking around the committee meeting, I can reiterate that fact that I'm quite lucky with the group of guys who are there and have nominated themselves for positions," he said.
"I don't think it's going to be about my leadership, it's going to be about what everyone brings together."
McNiven is also a member of the Orange Emus Rugby Union Club and hopes those diverse skills and experiences will be of assistance going forward.
"We've got a lot of different guys from a lot of different backgrounds who all offer different things," he added.
"I'm hoping that even though my background may be in a different sport, that I can bring that experience in a couple high level positions to the club."
McNiven takes over the role from Matt Baker.
Other members elected on the night included John Covelli (treasurer), Gerard Hannelly (assistant treasurer), Secretary (Dave Neil), juniors coordinator (Matthew French) and club captains (Pete Gott and Chris Novak).
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
