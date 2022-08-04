Milestone matches don't get much bigger than celebrating your clubs 100th year.
For the Peak Hill Roosters, they're almost back to the form that delivered them six wins in a row and they put on a show for their faithful fans and old boys with a 37-24 win over Condobolin on Sunday.
A presentation of specially designed old boys jerseys undoubtedly had the Roosters pumped and captain-coach Blaize Fuller put his side's fast start down to the 100 year celebrations.
"I think everyone was really keen to put on a show and display what we're made of," he said.
But despite a strong start, Condobolin didn't go away, pinching a 24-20 lead at one stage of the game.
The Roosters finished strong though, reversing a 30-24 loss to the Rams in round nine.
"The weekend meant a lot - we got out to a good lead and let them back into it but finished off strong which was good to see," Fuller said.
"They were strong, they always turn up against us especially.
"We came out firing but they didn't give up and really came back and gave it to us for a bit there, they were a pretty good side."
Peak Hill's win meant they stay in fifth in one of the closest Woodbridge Cup ladders in recent years.
With Manildra and Canowindra Tigers playing this weekend, Canowindra are currently second and if they were to lose could fall back to fourth depending on results.
The Tigers are on 22 points with a points differential of 356 while Trundle Boomers are on 21 and Oberon and Peak Hill are on 20. Oberon has a points differential of 268 while Peak Hill's is 136.
Oberon will play Cargo at home this weekend in a game they should win while Peak Hill are travelling to Tullamore to play the Boomers in a very important clash.
"It's another big game, if we win we might jump them on the ladder so it's a pretty crucial," Fuller added.
For Oberon Tigers, a lot would have to go right for them to finish second in the Woodbridge Cup.
To be frank, it's almost impossible as they look to make up a 88-point differential with Canowindra, plus they'll need Trundle and Canowindra to lose.
While there is a lure of top two this weekend against Cargo, they have something equally as important to play for.
The club will be staging its CanAssist round, something which has become an annual highlight since first instigated in 2010.
Players will wear special one-off jumpers which will later be auctioned to raise money for the Cancer Assistance Patients Program Oberon branch. Over the last five years alone the club has raised more than $125,000 and the Tigers are eager to add another healthy donation to that this year.
The first grade match between the Tigers and Cargo is scheduled for 3pm, with the auction expected to start at 5.30pm at the Oberon Leagues Club.
And with all the talk of Canowindra already in this column it's time to focus on their big match.
The Tigers will host Manildra Rhinos this Sunday as Woodbridge Cup saves the best till last.
The top of the table clash would make even the mildest rugby league fan's mouth water at Tom Clyburn Oval, Canowindra.
With the first match between these two sides held just under a month ago in round 10, Manildra showed why they're the best with a 20-18 victory.
But home ground advantage might be the secret finish in this battle of two Cabonne based sides and there's no doubt Tigers coach Kevin Grimshaw and Manildra's Luke Petrie would've had this date circled on the calendar with the two sides title contenders before a ball was kicked.
We're predicting the same result but in the favour of Canowindra, and furthermore, we're predicting these sides to meet on September 4.
While that top of the table encounter is undoubtedly the obvious contender for match of the round, the battle of Mid-West between Orange United Warriors and CSU also holds significant weight.
CSU are currently eighth on 11 points and have secured their finals spot but the chance for a home final is possible.
Orange are sixth on 12 points and with the home ground advantage and will want to ensure they maintain that home semi-final spot.
Seventh placed Condobolin are also on 11 but should defeat Grenfell this weekend at home.
In the other big match, Molong Bulls will host Eugowra Golden Eagles in the two sides last game of the season.
There's no doubt these two have struggled as they sit equal on two points on the bottom of the ladder.
So this match is the battle of the wooden spoon and no one wants that.
With the game played at Molong Recreation Ground, the Bulls men will owe it to their fans and hard-working committee to turn up and deliver a win on home soil.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
