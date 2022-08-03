Member for Orange Phil Donato has slammed a culture of "nepotism and cronyism" in NSW politics, as the latest government scandal takes its first scalp.
In June it emerged former-deputy premier John Barilaro was appointed to a $500,0000 tax-payer position in New York, just weeks after resigning.
Advertisement
An ongoing parliamentary inquiry suggests this role was initially offered to a senior civil servant, before being withdrawn and given to Mr Barilaro.
"It's just demonstrative of the nepotism and cronyism that exists at the higher levels of government - especially this government," Mr Donato said.
"Jobs for your mates, jobs for the boys ... Unfortunately positions are not being filled on merit, they're being filled on who you know."
The inquiry suggests deputy Liberal leader Stuart Ayres may have been central to the intervention, and this morning the minister fell on his sword.
Mr Donato welcomed the resignation. "Clearly [Mr Ayres] has got his fingerprints all over this, despite what he is claiming," he said.
"This is something that he has interfered with ... mislead the Parliament in question time, but more importantly misled the public.
"[The public servant] had been selected fairly and squarely through an independent selection process and then the rules seem to have changed.
"[Mr Barilaro] wasn't the best candidate ... had it not been for the involvement of Minister Ayres he wouldn't have got selected for the job."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.