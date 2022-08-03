Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Member for Orange Phil Donato slams culture of "nepotism and cronyism" in NSW, as Deputy Liberal leader Stuart Ayres stands down

By William Davis
Updated August 3 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:35am
Member for Orange, Phil Donato. PHOTO: CARLA FREEDMAN

Member for Orange Phil Donato has slammed a culture of "nepotism and cronyism" in NSW politics, as the latest government scandal takes its first scalp.

