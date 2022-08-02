Orange could be washed away by one of its wettest 48-hour periods of the year so far.
The city is, according to Weatherzone.com, set to be lashed by as much as 50 millimetres of rain across Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The worst of it is forecast to roll through Orange on Thursday, with a 90 per cent chance of rain. There's anywhere between 20mm and 40mm on the radar.
On Wednesday, there's also a 90 per cent chance of rain, however, there's between 5mm and 10mm on the forecast.
Should Orange receive the maximum amount of 50mm, it'll be one of our wettest 48-hour periods of the year, and could near the 55mm we copped on April 27 and April 28.
The large amount of rain continues that La Nina trend most of Australia has endured over the last few years, with 554.9mm in the city's official rain gauge at the Orange Airport to the end of July. There was 77mm recorded across July, which is a little below average for the middle of winter in Orange.
The imminent wet weather has some of the region on flood watch, too, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for minor and major flooding across the Central West from Thursday.
A series of troughs and a cold front are forecast to bring rainfall and vigorous winds to much of the state from Wednesday through to Friday, the warning says.
Moderate to possibly heavy rainfall is likely and may cause minor to moderate flooding along the Castlereagh, Bell, Macquarie, Belubula and Queanbeyan Rivers, with moderate to major flooding possible along the Tumut and Murrumbidgee Rivers from Thursday.
Renewed flooding is possible along the Bogan and Lachlan Rivers where flood warnings are current.
"The Bureau is continuing to monitor the situation and will issue further catchment specific warnings if and when required," the warning added.
