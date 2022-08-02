Central Western Daily
Council

What happened at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 2 2022 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
ON CAMERAS: Cr Kevin Duffy. Photo JUDE KEOGH

COUNCIL could have it's own speed camera and the first place of instalment could be on Hill Street near its intersection with Casey Street.

