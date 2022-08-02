COUNCIL could have it's own speed camera and the first place of instalment could be on Hill Street near its intersection with Casey Street.
Cr Kevin Duffy brought speeding on the busy northern thoroughfare up at Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting after being contacted by a number of Hill Street residents who called him on Sunday night following a serious accident near the intersection with Casey Street.
"Both cars were towed away," Cr Duffy told the meeting.
"The residents, just not one but a number of them phoned me in regards to the speed that people travel up and down Hill Street in that section. It's not the first time, they've had vehicles towed away, they've had other accidents there as well.
"I'm just wondering if we take that to the Traffic Committee to organise... speed humps. I know the council has put in a pedestrian safety thing there but it doesn't seem to be doing the job that the neighbourhood wants."
Orange City Council's Technical Services Director Ian Greenham had been addressing the Infrastructure Policy meeting on other issues when Cr Duffy brought the matter up.
Mr Greenham said he would take the matter to the traffic committee and look at additional enforcement but he wasn't a fan of speed humps on major thoroughfares.
"Get that mobile speed traffic guy, get him off Woodward Street where he's getting no one and put him on Hill Street, might make a couple of dollars there," Cr Duffy suggested.
The suggestion was timely, Mr Greenham explained he attended a meeting with Transport For NSW on Tuesday where the matter of speed enforcement at roadworks was discussed. He said the government was considering a proposal to put speed cameras at roadworks on state roads.
"I'd imagine that will also flow on to local roads. So council may at some stage in the future have its own enforcement camera," he said.
Tuesday night's meeting was a good one for motions with all six on the table passed unanimously although there was some debate on Cr Gerald Power's push to gain Council's support for the dual naming of Mount Canobolas, adding its Wiradjuri name of Gaanha-bula.
In public forum, Wiradjuri elder Uncle Neil Ingram and resident Euan Green spoke in favour of the motion with Uncle Neil saying it was small gesture that would mean a lot of the local Aboriginal community.
Uncle Neil explained the application had been made to the Geographical Names Board by the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council and that Cabonne Council had also been approached for its support.
"It's a simple but meaningful way to promote and celebrate the aboriginal community and culture," Uncle Neil told the meeting.
"Gaanha-bula is a sacred and spiritual place for the Wiradjuri people of Orange and throughout the Wiradjuri Nation, the largest in NSW."
Cr Power's motion also asked for 'Wiradjuri Country' to be included on council's address which Director Scott Maunder said would not be costly considering most correspondence was done by email and the existing stationery would be used up.
Cr Jeff Whitton said reconciliation was not about words but about action and said Orange had been leading the way with its recent ground-breaking Crown Land transfers.
"It's a beautiful name, we are proud to live in Wiradjuri country," he said.
Cr Tony Mileto asked for the matter to be deferred to enable the community to have a say, basing his suggestion on a similar strategy for the proposed renaming of the NDR recently which was open to public comment. He had Cr Duffy's support but the amendment was defeated and the motion carried.
Cr Jack Evan's proposal to form a working party towards bringing a Sleepbus to Orange was passed with Mayor Jason Hamling telling the meeting it was estimated 200 people were homeless in Orange every night.
Cr Tammy Greenhalgh motion on Bins4Blokes, which asked for incontinence bins in male public toilets was also given a green light, as was Cr Steve Peterson's request for a report on the viability of providing public wifi in Orange's CBD.
A motion put forward by Cr Frances Kinghorne to audit vacant public housing, and the condition of the buildings, was lauded, as was Cr Glenn Floyd's request council adds a mental health page to its website containing a detailed list of providers in the district.
In the policy meetings, Council stood firm on its decision denying the owners of a Lucknow property permission to remove a pin oak at the front of their property while a subdivision on Ploughman's lane, which had been redesigned to accommodate the roosting areas of flying foxes, was approved.
The Finance committee approved a $10,000 donation to the Orange National Field Days and$2000 for Teach Learn Grow program at Glenroi Heights Public School to help tutoring at the school.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
