Central Western Daily

Orange councillors Jack Evans and Frances Kinghorne put forward plans to address homelessness in the short term

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SLEEP STOP: Cr Jack Evans and Orange Daybreak Rotary president Michelle Duncan at a possible base for the Sleepbus. Photo JUDE KEOGH

ITS own literature describes it as a band aid solution but the value of bringing a Sleepbus to Orange will be considered as a short-term response to alleviating homelessness in the district.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.