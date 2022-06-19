POLICE arrested a male learner driver in the early hours of Saturday morning after the ute he was driving struck a parked car in Hill Street.
Acting Inspector Luke Cole said police attended the scene on Hill Street near the roundabout with Summer Street at about 3am on Saturday.
The learner driver was alleged to have driven a black ute into a parked Audi with the brick front fence of a nearby house also destroyed in the crash.
Acting Inspector Cole said police tracked the driver down to a home where he returned a positive breath test.
He was then arrested and taken to the Orange Police Station where he returned a high-range breath analysis reading over 0.15.
The late model Audi sustained extensive damage, with its driver's side wedge against the gutter.
