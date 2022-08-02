THE summit will remain off-limits until mid December but in the meantime, NSW Parks and Wildlife has enhanced another viewing area in the Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area.
The Walls picnic area, which is about 1km past the Federal Falls camping ground on Towac Way, now features a wide viewing platform looking east towards Orange, picnic tables and an improved parking.
Towac picnic area also has new picnic tables and upgraded parking.
The summit has been off limits since early 2022 with a NSW Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson saying periods of snow have delayed construction,
"But works scheduled for August through to October include construction of a new amenities facility, new viewing platform, interpretive signs and the final bitumen seal on the summit carpark," the spokesperson said.
"NPWS is aiming for the summit to re-open for the end of year school holiday period.
"In the meantime, visitors are encouraged to take in the views from the completed upgrades at Towac and The Walls, which some people argue are superior to those at the summit."
The spokesperson said the Mount Canobolas project is part of the biggest infrastructure investment in NSW national parks history, delivering $450 million of priority works that benefit the community and boost nature-based tourism across the state.
When announced late last year, the Mount Canobolas work was costed at around $2 million. The original timeline for the work was six months.
Due to continued unauthorised access to to the summit the Spring Glade, The Summits, Nature and Snowgum walking tracks are closed.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
