With names like Dicki Minaj and Zombie greeting you at the door, the world of roller derby can be an interesting one to step into.
But according to Zombie, aka Kate Johnson, it's nothing but good times with a lot of laughs.
"It's the best fun," she said.
"I played soccer, hockey, tennis and swimming and derby is completely different. It's a different skill set, there's nothing like it. I just love it and every time I skate I feel good."
The Central West Roller Derby group for which Ms Johnson is a part of comprises people from as far out as Manildra and Cumnock, to right here in the city.
The group has been searching for a training facility in Orange for several years now after booking issues and COVID brought things to a screeching halt.
But with Canobolas High School having offered its hall for use once a week, the women are as keen as ever to get their roll on and encourage others to join in as well.
"I just hope that more people realise we are still skating and more people want to come and try it, because it is really fun," Ms Johnson added.
"At the moment we're just doing a social roll. There's a few of us who have done competitions before and we just want to get more people interested, whether they just want to come and skate, further their skills or even do the team thing and join us for when we start competing again next year."
Anna Smith, aka Fairy Bled, has been a big part of the roller derby community in the Central West for many years.
She said that thanks to a recent government grant, those interested in dipping their toes into the sport need not fork out hundreds of dollars straight off the bat.
"With the grant, we purchased a bunch of community skates because obviously it's a big expense for people wanting to get into the sport," she said.
"If they're not sure if they want to commit, it's not like they can just borrow a hockey stick. So with this, we're trying to make it easier to get involved."
And if you think age may be a deterrent in putting on the skates, then think again.
"It's for all different people and different ages," Ms Johnson added.
"Our oldest skater is about 56 and our youngest is around 22, so anyone can do it."
The group trains in Orange every Thursday during school term from 6pm to 8pm at the Canobolas High hall.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
