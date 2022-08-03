With a total of 19 teams competing, finishing fourth in under 15s division two was a solid achievement for Orange at the HART senior state titles in June.
And while all tournaments are about the team's results, mid-court players Isla Stringer and Xanthe Staniforth were able to go a step further after putting forward some excellent performances.
The two were identified in emerging talent pathways from the state titles where they were invited to a special training session in Sydney that gave Netball NSW a chance to look at players of the future.
Under 15s coach Pam Ryan was delighted that selectors were able to take notice of her talented squad members.
"It was a great opportunity for the girls to go down and meet other girls," she said.
"I was really thrilled for both of them, they put in such an enormous effort - as did the whole team - over those three days.
"18 games is quite a demanding workload and those girls were on court for a lot of the time. They're both beautiful centre court players, they play centre, wing attack and wing defence."
With a busy three days of netball, Ryan was particularly impressed with how well Stringer and Staniforth kept up with three key areas on the court.
"One thing I noticed about both of them was they're not only good attacking players, they're excellent defensive centres as well and you don't necessarily get both skills in such abundance," she said.
"They both showed a lot of leadership over those three days, lots of team-talking and encouraging others and getting organised - they were the full deal.
"As a team, leadership is something we worked on quite a lot, we had a conversation when training in the lead up and asked if we wanted a captain or co-captain system.
"But the girls decided they didn't want that because they all felt they had a leadership role to play - it worked neatly and both Isla and Xanthe were instrumental in that."
While the two were standouts for Orange in an quality tournament, Ryan added there was plenty of support around them.
"I think they would acknowledge part of their success lies in the team," she said.
"They had a good team around them and it enables everyone else to perform well in that kind of context."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
