Liam Henry has continued to impress within the Penrith Panthers organisation and has been rewarded with an upgrade to his contract.
The former Blayney Bear, who was due to become an NRL Development Player in 2023 before progressing to the NRL squad in 2024, has been upgraded to the Development list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
As well as Henry, Sunia Turuva and Thomas Jenkins, who were both NRL Development Players in 2022, have been promoted to the top 30 squad for the remainder of the season.
Having re-signed with the club early this year, Turuva will remain in the NRL squad until at least the end of 2024, while Jenkins is committed to the club until the end of next season.
The trio of contract upgrades finalises the Panthers NRL squad for the 2022 season.
"On behalf of all at Panthers, I'd like to congratulate Sunia, Thomas and Liam on signing contract upgrades with the club," Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron said.
"Having all progressed through the Panthers pathways system, the contract upgrades are great examples of the built from within culture we have cultivated at Panthers.
"With Liam having played his junior football at Blayney Bears and Thomas at Young Cherrypickers, their commitment to Panthers highlights the club's strong relationship with the western corridor and country rugby league.
"Not only has the trio developed into quality rugby league players, but they are also quality men off the field."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
