"We knew that if we didn't fix the track, we might lose our license to race and I was pretty concerned that if we lost that, we'd never get it back again."
Lisa Darley knew that if something didn't change quick at the Orange Kart Club's historic home, it could have spelled the end for the venue and maybe even the sport in the city.
Advertisement
But having lay dormant for six months, the track out at Perc Griffith Way came alive once more over the weekend as the club celebrated the opening of the new surface.
"There were some really savage bumps that used to damage karts and then we had a few visitors and club members crack ribs because it was so tough," the club's vice-president said.
"We had a lot of the karting community saying they couldn't come here because it cost too much money. That was really bad and that impacts the club in lots of ways."
The club were able to provide the much-needed upgrade through a NSW Government grant worth a bit more than $765,000 as part of the Regional Sport Facility Fund.
"The existing track, part of it had been down for about 30 years, but most of it had been there since the 1960s, so it had a really long life but it was starting to crack up really badly," Darley added.
"We have had some other race meetings in the past few weeks, but this was the first time it was just our club, so we thought it was good to celebrate it while we were having our own club day.
"It was to celebrate all the work that's gone into pretty much completely ripping up the track and replacing it with new asphalt and getting a good racing track back again."
Saturday saw the club host a come-and-try day which by all accounts saw huge numbers turn up and have a go, while Sunday saw the seasoned racers welcomed back.
"It all went really well and everyone walked away really happy," Darley said.
"We're all breathing a sigh of relief after what was a huge six months. A lot of volunteer hours went into making it happen."
The club's next major event will come in October when they host the South Pacific Titles.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.