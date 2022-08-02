Central Western Daily
Opinion

Predicting the final 25 Western Premier League games

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREDICTIONS: Adam Scimone and his Waratahs teammates are in prime position to take out the minor premiership, but how will the rest of the teams like Panorama and Bathurst 75 shape up?

With five rounds to go in the Western Premier League season, seven teams still have a realistic shot at playing in the post-season

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.