With five rounds to go in the Western Premier League season, seven teams still have a realistic shot at playing in the post-season
Be it a battle for the minor premiership, or just simply sneaking into that sixth and final spot, everything is up for grabs.
Five weeks is a lot of football to get through, so we thought we'd try and help out as much as we could and attempt to predict the final 25 games of the year and see how things might shape out come end of the regular season. Teams listed first below will denote home sides, with our predicted result in brackets.
Parkes v Bathurst 75, Dubbo Bulls v Orana Spurs (draw), CYMS v Barnstoneworth (Barnies win), Dubbo Macquarie v Panorama (Panorama win), Waratahs v Mudgee (Waratahs win) with Lithgow having the bye.
Match of the round: Parkes v BX 75 - There were a couple of juicy games to choose from this coming round, but I couldn't look past a game featuring the high-flying Cobras.
The Purple People Eaters have been on an absolute tear of late, having won their past three games to put them within striking distance of a guaranteed spot in the finals.
75s on the other hand have fallen on hard times, having lost to Barnies and Waratahs in back-to-back weeks, before getting back in the winner's circle with a 5-3 victory over Lithgow.
I say Parkes keeps the streak alive with a gritty 3-2 win here.
CYMS v Panorama (Panorama win), Lithgow v Mudgee (draw), Bulls v Waratahs, BX 75 v Macquarie (75 win), Parkes v Barnies (draw) with Orana having the bye.
Match of the round: Bulls v Waratahs: In this year's WPL, the finals format will see 1v2 play off, with the winner going straight through to the grand final. Positions three through six will all have a win-or-go-home road to the big dance, so a top two finish is as valuable as ever.
The sky blues are currently top of the ladder and look in strong position to snag one of those top two spots. The Bulls on the other hand will be in a dog-fight to get there. Just five points separate second and sixth, so they will need all the help they can get going forward.
The Bulls will have the home field advantage, but I think Tahs are too strong to not come away with anything here as they play out a 2-2 draw.
Barnies v Mudgee (Barnies win), Orana v BX 75 (draw), CYMS v Parkes (Parkes win), Lithgow v Bulls (Bulls win) and Waratahs v Panorama with Macquarie having the bye.
Match of the round: Waratahs v Panorama - For the second time in two weeks, the league-leaders from Orange feature in the most mouth-watering match of the round and it's easy to see why.
In a game with minor premier implications written all over it, neither side will want to give an inch.
Expect to see a high-scoring game as well, with the Tahs boasting four of the top seven in the race for the golden boot.
Whatever result you tip, you would be hard-pressed to get any argument out of me, but for this particular contest which could be a preview of the grand final, I'm saying the home Tahs get up 5-3.
Mudgee v BX 75 (75 win), Lithgow v CYMS (draw), Panorama v Orana, Parkes v Waratahs (Waratahs win), Bulls v Macquarie (Bulls win) with Barnies having the bye.
Match of the round: Panorama v Orana - Depending how the preview rounds shape up, this could well and truly be Spurs' last chance to grab a spot in the finals.
As it currently stands, the Dubbo outfit are sitting in seventh on the ladder and are seven points clear Parkes and BX 75. That is a lot of ground to make up with not a lot of time to do it.
That task will only be made harder against a Panorama side with their eyes on a title.
Orana were the darlings of last season and would have likely been minor premiers had the season not been cut short. That fine form has not continue over to this season though and unfortunately for Spurs supporters, I don't see a spot in the playoffs - let alone a grand final victory - on the cards for them either.
Panorama get up 4-1.
This round will be played out over the next month, with the five matchups to take place mid-week during different parts on August. There is also a catch-up game between Orana and Macquarie still to be played, with our prediction for Spurs to get the victory there.
Macquarie v Mudgee (Mudgee win), Barnies v Bulls, CYMS v Spurs (draw), BX 75 v Panorama (Panorama win) with Parkes having the bye.
Match of the round: Barnies v Bulls - This should be fun. Both teams have looked like world-beaters this past month and with the game slated to be the last of the regular season on August 28, it could go a long way in determining finals positions.
In my experience, Barnies play better when they are angry and have a point to prove and I dare say they will miss out on a top two position. That could spell disaster for whoever they face in the finals, with this match against the Bulls just a taster of what they could produce.
Barnies to get up 5-2 here.
So how does that leave us shaped for the finals?
Well, should all predictions shape up, the minor premiership will come down to the final weekend, with Tahs coming out on top with 45 points, just ahead of Panorama who finish second on 44. That means those two will face off for a spot in the grand final.
Elsewhere, Barnies hold on to third spot on the ladder with 39 points, followed by Bulls on 37, meaning those two teams will host the elimination finals games.
Their opponents will be BX 75 and Parkes who finished the season tied on 34 points. With a much superior goal difference so far, we're saying it will be the Bathurst outfit to finish fifth and take on Bulls, while the Cobras will have the tough task of travelling to Orange to take on Barnies.
Missing out on the finals will be Spurs (26), Mudgee (17), Lithgow (15), CYMS (11) and the wooden spooners for the 2022 Western Premier League season will be Macquarie with four points.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
