Our Orange sides are on the up.
Davis Field was a happy hunting place for both Orange CYMS and Orange United on the weekend and it was the latter pulling off the biggest victory with a 4-2 win over Lithgow Panthers in Central West Premier League Hockey.
With the Panthers still missing key Country players, the first placed side travelled to Orange without their best and United were determined to prove a point.
"Saturday was the first time in a while we have had our full side taking the field - so it was such a bonus," United's Fiona Reith said.
"Panthers weren't at full strength either but we knew they would still be competitive and they were."
With 23 goals to their name this season, United's attack has been on song and it was the same again on Saturday.
Chloe Barrett lead the way for her side with two goals while Jade Williams and Tayla Deveigne scored the others.
"Our offence was our strength on Saturday and the way the younger players stepped up to play those roles was awesome," Reith said.
With their win, United moved into fourth place on the ladder, equal on 16 points with CYMS and Parkes.
United's victory was a major leap after sitting last before that match.
Next week's fixture will be the biggest of the 2022 season with the local derby between United and CYMS.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
