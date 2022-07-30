Central Western Daily

Dubbo Kangaroos were defeated 41-15 by Orange Emus in the Blowes Cup

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 30 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A slow start to their game against Orange Emus was the downfall for the Dubbo Roos in their loss on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.