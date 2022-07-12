ON THE MONEY when it came to having the "right mentality", Orange Waratahs' coach and player, Adam Scimone is determined for his squad to stay in the winner's circle.
Coach and player for the Western Premier League side, Orange Waratahs took down Dubbo's Macquarie United 8-1 over the weekend, with the Round 14 victory that has 'Tahs sitting in second on the ladder with 26 points.
"We had five players out in total which was a bit concerning, but we reacted well from the start, our mentality was on the money and we were pretty clinical in front of goals as well," Scimone said.
"Everyone dug deep for each other, so it was really good comradery and teamwork from the boys."
Though United currently sit at the bottom rung in the WPL's 11-team-competion, the weekend win for 'Tahs was still a triumph that they were hunting down, and hungry for.
"We wanted the three points and we had to bounce back from the derby we lost a few weeks ago to Barnies [Barnstoneworth United]," Scimone said.
"And with the week off with the rain, it was important for us to get those points and get back in the winners circle."
With the squad's captain and centre back Niall Gibb overseas, along with players nursing injuries, Scimone said members of the club stepped up to help out.
"Niall's back in England for a few weeks and he plays a pretty pivotal part in our defence, but Adam Kelly mainly took over there with Steve Cooper, and we also had young Caleb Frecklington filling in as keeper for Adam Brackenridge," Scimone said.
"We were pretty low on numbers, we only had 11 players, so we had to call up a couple of the A-grade guys to support us.
"Overall, I think we had a really positive attitude from the start with positive attacking runs, and the scoreline shows that."
Scimone and Tahs' centre midfield, Craig Sugden each put three in the back of the net, while Lachlan Peet put another two away to make it a clean eight.
Macquarie United's single goal was secured by Ethan Letfallah, though, there's two other sides on the Tahs' radar that Scimone highlighted.
"We've got our washout catch-up game against Bathurst '75 on July 28 and with the bye, they're still undefeated," he said.
"We're still chasing Panorama, because up until a couple of weeks ago, they've only had one loss now, so it's important that we keep putting the pressure on there as well."
On the ladder, Bathurst's Panorama crew are ahead of 'Tahs by three points, in the golden spot with 29 points.
Orange Waratahs and Dubbo Bulls each have 26 points, followed by new-kids-on-the-WPL-block, Bathurst '75 at fourth, and Barnstoneworth United in at fifth - each with 23 points.
"It's still pretty congested in the top five, but it's obviously a huge positive to be second and in that position only halfway through the season," Scimone said.
"At the end of the day, you always want to win the minor premiership first and then go on to the finals [and] we had a really good year last year, but obviously COVID turned everything upside down, so we've still got a point to prove."
Orange Waratahs has four WPL titles under its belt so far, claiming first spot victories in 1995, 2000, 2006 and 2007.
Now, 15 years down the track and with no plans to halt the momentum, Scimone knows while ladders can fluctuate from one week to the next, Tahs still have "a point to prove" in 2022.
"We're only three points away from them [Panorama], but we don't want to let the gap get too far apart," he said.
"We were in that position last year, where we were on top and undefeated, and you have a loss or two losses and it changes all of that.
"And we had a really good year last year, but obviously COVID turned everything upside down, so we've definitely still got a point to prove."
Getting to that number one rank will continue to take precedence for the squad, particularly after the pandemic's disturbance put the fire out early.
"Trying to get that top position is always a number one priority for us, especially after the disruption last season," he said.
"And we do want to get to that top position, so hopefully we can do it this year."
In the next match of the 22-round competition, Orange CYMS will go head-to-head on Saturday, July 16 for Round 15 against the Orana Spurs FC squad, who just went down 3-1 to Barnies last weekend.
This weekend's 'Tahs home game will kick-off at 3:15pm at the Waratahs Sports Park in Orange.
