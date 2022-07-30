"Defence wins most games."
Those were the words of Orange CYMS coach Pete Shea on Saturday afternoon after his side's 2-1 win over Parkes in the Women's Central West Hockey Premier League.
And how right Shea was after his side's mammoth effort to stop a barrage of short corners and a final attacking raid from Parkes that kept them well and truly in the hunt for finals.
"Our defence is playing well, Addi Chapman played well in the middle today, Kayla (Russell) is that rock at the back that you need at this level, and the two goal-keepers had pretty good games," Shea said.
An even start meant scores looked like they'd be locked at half-time before CYMS put themselves on the board with five minutes remaining.
In the third quarter, a CYMS shot off a short corner was blocked by Parkes before the next attempt found its target with 11 minutes remaining.
Parkes eventually broke through with three minutes left and an attacking play down the right hand side saw them with an opportunity, however it was thwarted brilliantly by the CYMS defence to seal a 2-1 win.
"We had a few moments we took advantage of and they didn't, they probably had a few more short corners than we did but we just executed at the right times," Shea explained.
The CYMS women have now joined Parkes on 16 points as the race for finals heats up with all sides chasing first-placed Lithgow Panthers who sit first on 32.
After a 4-2 win over Lithgow last weekend, CYMS' form couldn't come at a better time with two games remaining in the regular season.
Shea believes cohesion in his squad has been the catalyst for the victories.
"(We've been) building those combinations and getting the young kids coming into our system and playing better roles which allows us to control the play a bit more," he said.
"The more we control the ball the better we go."
And while the turnaround in form is great, the coach still has eyes on improvement if they are to defend their 2021 crown.
"We just need to play higher tempo, we're doing some really good stuff but when we play a higher tempo we tend to play a little bit better," he said.
"We'll just work on that at training and play a faster game and I think we'll be okay."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
