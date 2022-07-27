Major infrastructure projects, investigations into illegal activity, environmental concerns, and an "outdated" GMO policy were raised with Cabonne Council this month.
Matters were flagged in the 248 page council papers published online, and discussed at Tuesday's monthly meeting.
A near-$2 million contract for the new grandstand at Canowindra was awarded to Hines Construction in June, the papers show.
The structure will seat 200 spectators, and feature: Two change rooms with showers, bathrooms, a referee's room, and canteen/bar.
Existing plans to relocate the Manildra Library have been put on indefinite hold, due to a lack of suitable replacement sites.
Funding for new murals was approved, set to be located at the Nanima Street sportsground or on Pye Street in Eugowra.
A spokesperson for Cabonne Council said: "[We are] donating ... $966.36 for the development application, construction certificate, inspection and occupation certificate fees."
Investigations into illegal building and illegal rubbish dumping were reportedly completed by council staff earlier this year, with "breaches reported."
A study of Cabonne Council's carbon footprint showed an annual output of 8915 tons in 2019, with landfill and diesel the two largest contributors.
The draft plan to reach net-zero by 2050 includes proposals for solar farming in the region, and the construction of a new electric vehicle charger.
A spokesperson for Cabonne Council said: "[We are] seeking to develop a 2.14MW solar plant at Eugowra with 2 x 2.75MWh battery storage.
"Locations are still being considered for electric vehicle charging stations ... There is also a NSW [government] grant that we're encouraging Cabonne businesses to apply for."
Environmental destruction from invasive weeds was found to be ongoing in the region, despite substantial efforts of the last year.
The 'Genetically Modified Organisms Policy' approved in 2018 was revoked, on the recommendation of council staff.
"[The GMO policy] was discontinued and archived as the issue is outdated," the Cabonne Council spokesperson said.
"Council has no regulatory powers in relation to what crops are grown therefore its resolved opposition is limited to making opposing submissions to the regulatory body and lobbying."
Renovations to council office in Cudal have also been approved, with an interior reconstruction and universal wheelchair access set to be completed by March 2023.
"The interior reconstruction works will mean a more inclusive office that will facilitate more interaction between departments resulting in more efficient outcomes," the spokesperson said.
