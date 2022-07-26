Central Western Daily

Hudson Circus arrives at wet Orange Showground

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 9:28pm
Shane Lennon - owner, manager, and ringmaster of the Hudson Circus - at the Orange Showground on Tuesday. PHOTO JUDE KEOGH.

The travelling circus arrived in Orange on Tuesday - but bad weather and a muddy showground is delaying set up.

