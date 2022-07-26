The travelling circus arrived in Orange on Tuesday - but bad weather and a muddy showground is delaying set up.
Twelve shows are planned over the next fortnight, featuring globe of death motorcycles, camels, trapeze artists, and clowns.
Advertisement
Shane Lennon - Owner, manager, and ringmaster of the Hudson Circus - said: "We've got a completely new [performance].
"We aim for not just having families, but also it's good for date nights, and older couples as well."
The show features 20 performers, including six children who are schooled on the road by a fulltime travelling teacher.
Tickets - priced from $25 for adults and $15 for kids - can be purchased online or in-person at the gate.
Hudson Circus visited Orange three years ago, but hasn't returned since the pandemic began.
Performers will spend two week in Bathurst after leaving Orange, before moving the show to Lithgow.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.