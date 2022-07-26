Central Western Daily

Tough times ahead for both sides of Parliament warns Member for Calare Andrew Gee

Kate Bowyer
Kate Bowyer
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:47am, first published 8:30am
DOWN TO BUSINESS: Member for Calare Andrew Gee was sworn in to the 47th Federal Parliament on Tuesday.

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee is tempering the expectation of tougher times ahead as a member of the opposition with the view being in Government will not be a walk in the park either.

