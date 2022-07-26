"We don't want to be a burden on the tax payer, we want to be able to actually make a return for the tax payer so all the investment that's been made over the last almost 200 years that Australia Post has been in existence this is now actually going to allow us in this new digital age and e-commerce age to leverage that investment that Australians have made in the network so we think we can do more for more customers and we think it's a real win, win."