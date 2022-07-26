Central Western Daily

Orange's official 'feels like' temperature dipped to a freezing low on Wednesday, July 27

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:23am, first published July 26 2022 - 10:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange shivered through an incredibly cold morning on Wednesday.

Orange felt like one of the coldest places anywhere across NSW this morning, with an "extreme event" resulting in the feels like temperature plummeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.