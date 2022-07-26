Central Western Daily

New building plans, illegal dumping investigation, environmental concerns, and GMO policy raised by Cabonne Council in July, 2022

William Davis
William Davis
July 26 2022 - 8:58pm
Four Cabonne Councillors at Tuesday's meeting (from left to right): deputy mayor Jamie Jones, Kathryn ORyan, Peter Batten, and Jenny Weaver. PHOTO CABONNE COUNCIL.

Major infrastructure projects, investigations into illegal activity, environmental concerns, and a new GMO policy were raised with Cabonne Council this month.

