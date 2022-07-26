Major infrastructure projects, investigations into illegal activity, environmental concerns, and a new GMO policy were raised with Cabonne Council this month.
Matters were flagged in the 248 page council papers published online, prior to Tuesday's monthly meeting.
A near-$2 million contract for the new grandstand at Canowindra was awarded to Hines Construction in June, the papers show.
Existing plans to relocate the Manildra Library have been put on indefinite hold, due to a lack of suitable replacement sites.
Funding for new murals and extensive renovations to council offices has been approved, but further details are yet to be announced.
Investigations into illegal building and illegal rubbish dumping have been completed by council staff, with "breaches reported."
A study of Cabonne Council's carbon footprint showed an annual output of 8915 tons in 2019, with landfill and diesel the two largest contributors.
The draft plan to reach net-zero by 2050 includes proposals for solar farming in the region, and the construction of a new electric vehicle charger.
Environmental destruction from invasive weeds was found to be ongoing in the region, despite best efforts.
The 'Genetically Modified Organisms Policy' approved in 2018 was revoked, on the basis "the issue is outdated."
A spokesperson for Cabonne Council was contacted for further information, but had not responded at time of publishing.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
