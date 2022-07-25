A 20-year premiership reunion and memorial to one of those premiership winners - matches don't get much bigger than Sunday's Woodbridge Cup fixture for Cargo Blue Heelers.
And you could tell there was plenty to play for as the men in blue and black put forward one of its best performances of the season for a 52-12 win over Molong Bulls at home.
Sunday's victory made it two in a row for the Blue Heelers after smashing Eugowra 58-12 last weekend.
For captain-coach Duncan Young, his side's ability to stop leaking points has been key in a recent turnaround of results.
"Our defence has improved a lot in the last two weeks, (and that's brought on) our two wins," he said.
"All through the year our attack has been good when we've had chances but our defence has let us down - in the last couple of weeks it's been a lot better."
Young added a change in attitude has been the catalyst for his side's defensive steel.
"(It's come from) a commitment to (the team) and I guess thinking we can actually win it so therefore everyone is trying a lot harder," he said.
Sunday's match saw both sides apart of a minutes silences in memory of Jeremy 'Jed' Reid, a former player for Cargo, Molong and Orange CYMS who passed away suddenly at the end of 2021.
Along with remembering a club legend, Cargo's 2002 premiership-winning side were on hand for their 20-year reunion, providing an extra incentive for Young's side.
"(It) definitely did, that gave a bit of motivation and a couple of the boys came and spoke before we ran out," he said.
Among the try-scorers for Cargo were Raphael Ward and Blake Cramer with the two scoring hat-tricks.
10th placed Cargo will play Orange United Warriors and Oberon Tigers to round off its Woodbridge Cup season.
With the side no chance of making finals, Young just wants his team to relish playing footy.
"(I'm looking for) good results coming into the end of the season, and hopefully everyone enjoys their footy," he said.
"I want to put in some good performances and that's all everyone can hope for."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
