Orange Price Attack owner Richard Lang advertised for a hairdresser for 12 months

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
July 19 2022 - 6:30pm
'Everybody's got to get a haircut': Skill shortage cuts deep for salon

"Where are they all?" is the question being asked by the owner of a hair care business in Orange who is having to turn away customers after being unable to recruit a hairdresser for more than 12 months.

