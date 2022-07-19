After 45 years in the trade, Robert Linklater has seen just about everything a career in hospitality can dish up.
Starting out at the Standard Hotel, one of Orange's busiest watering holes in the 80s and 90s, 'Linky' is now keeping busy pouring beers at Duntryleague Golf Club where he was the bar manager for seven years, before stepping back to a casual roll.
Advertisement
That's enabled him to enjoy more time with family, including his two grand children.
1 How long have you worked in hospitality and where did you start your career?
Approximately 45 years. I started my career at the Standard Hotel in the late 70s under the direction of Fred Bell. That was back when closing time was 10pm, no Sunday trading and if you were 'asked' to leave you could take it you would never be allowed back.
When the Basil Hamster Band played at the Standard is was always a huge night.
2 Was there any advice you were given in those early days that you've stuck by?
Always have cold beer and clean glasses.
Hospitality can be a tough gig in that you're generally working when everyone else is having a good time, and weekend's off are scare. What's kept you in the industry for as long as you have been?
I was fortunate enough to work for some of the great publicans.
Who are some of the influential hoteliers you worked with from yesteryear?
Firstly Fred Bell (The Standard) for recognising my potential and destiny.
John Cochrane (The Royal Hotel, the Parkview) for always leading by example and never asking anyone to do something you are not prepared to do yourself. Col Hinchcliffe (The Hotel Canobolas, The Ophir Tavern) was the one who taught me that all beers aren't equal and it's all about the quality of the product.
It is how you present it to your customers that makes you stand out from the crowd and lastly Jack Meekin (The Hotel Canobolas) who always stuck by the principle that if a certain aspect of your business is underperforming, don't dwell on it, just move forward onto something else.
What are some of the major changes you've seen in the industry?
Needing certificates to serve drinks and attend poker machines - RSA and RCG. TAB, Keno and poker machines in pubs. Longer opening hours, smoking bans, Sunday trading.
Advertisement
In 1988 a carton of twist tops was around $16.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.