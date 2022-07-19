Central Western Daily

Five questions with Robert Linklater: Orange hospitality legend reflects on a 45-year career

Kate Bowyer
By Kate Bowyer
July 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLD AND CLEAN: Robert Linklater is one of Orange's enduring hospitality personalities. Photo KATE BOWYER

After 45 years in the trade, Robert Linklater has seen just about everything a career in hospitality can dish up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Bowyer

Kate Bowyer

Reporter

Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.