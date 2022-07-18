Central Western Daily

Orange council to establish performance panel for CEO David Waddell, as per NSW Local Government policy

By Kate Bowyer
Updated July 18 2022 - 9:48am, first published 8:45am
PANEL: Orange City Council CEO David Waddell. Photo contributed

THE establishment of a panel to oversee the performance of Chief Executive Officer David Waddell will be one of the issues dealt with a Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting.

