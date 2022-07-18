THE establishment of a panel to oversee the performance of Chief Executive Officer David Waddell will be one of the issues dealt with a Tuesday night's Orange City Council meeting.
Mayor Jason Hamling has put forward a mayoral minute for the meeting, stating that one of Council's roles, as per the Local Government guidelines, is to oversee the CEO's performance as per standard contract,
Mr Waddell contract will be reviewed in November.
"This contract provides for an annual performance appraisal to be undertaken against the agreed performance criteria for the position," Cr Hamling writes in his mayoral minute.
The mayoral minute says the panel will be comprised of Cr Hamling in his role as mayor, his deputy Cr Gerald Power, a councillor nominated by the CEO, which will be Cr Jeff Whitton, and another councillor, to be nominated at Tuesday's meeting.
Once established, the panel will be trained to appraise the performance of the CEO, with training to be conducted through Local Government NSW before November.
The review panel will conduct performance reviews and report the findings and recommendations of those reviews to Council and to develop the performance agreement.
According to supporting information accompany Cr Hamling's mayor minute, councillors not on the panel will be able to provided their feed back on the CEO'S performance to the mayor.
Councillors are to be notified of relevant dates in the performance review cycle and kept advised of any panel findings and recommendations through a report to Council presented at a closed session as soon as practicable following any performance review.
The supporting information suggests the performance management report would not be released to the public.
Also up for discussion at Tuesday night's meeting is the annual kerb-side bulky waste program, which may be changed to a user pay system, costing individuals around $220, if adopted.
