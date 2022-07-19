CLOSE to 200 people will flock to The Hotel Canobolas next weekend, gearing up for a night of fabulous imitation, exaggeration and impersonation.
Throwing gender conformity to the wind, five Orange residents will channel their inner drag queens at the Blues Can Be a Real Drag fundraiser, set for July 30.
All proceeds will go to the Beyond Blue organisation, but it's still a secret as to what exactly the 190 crowd-goers will get to see.
"I can't say I've ever been in an event like this before, no," Hotel Canobolas' general manager and drag contestant, Carmel Wilkins said, "but it didn't take any persuading.
"And it'll be a full surprise on the night when it comes to the finer details."
Along with Ms Wilkins, the local line-up will also include soccer player Craig Edgerton, Molong's Lenny Punch, tradie Jason Greenhalgh, business manager Susie Lang and Orange-based doctor, David Howe - who is back for a second time and due to star in a unique, double act.
"I'll be doing a duet with Dave Howe, so he's my partner in crime," Ms Wilkins said.
"He said he'd do it if I'd do it with him ... and we're going for the crown."
While Dr Howe also maintained secrecy about the duet, he laughs while saying all of the night's drag names are "probably not suitable for publication."
"The acts are also pretty high-standard, but it's surprising what a bit of bribery can do," Dr Howe said.
"All jokes aside, though, the real reason we're doing it is for such an important cause and we're all going to be stepping out of our comfort zones for it, so - it'll be worth every minute of embarrassment."
Hosted by notorious drag queen in the Central West, Betty Confetti has been supporting the contenders to build their acts for the night's lip sync battles.
Rehearsing their "one song wonders", Ms Confetti hopes the event, which is only the second for the city, will raise the roof with donations.
"The last evening was a great success, raising a total of $18,216 that went towards the much-needed support services of Beyond Blue," she said.
"It's all about raising funds for this cause that affects so many people, so it's great to see so many locals putting on some heels and literally stepping-up by donating their time to entertain a room full of supporters."
We're all going to be stepping out of our comfort zones for it, so it'll be worth every minute of embarrassment.- Dr David Howe
Supporting people impacted by depression, anxiety and suicide, Beyond Blue is one of Australia's biggest mental health organisations.
While many sectors and workers have been impacted by the pandemic, Ms Wilkins says it's the perfect time and cause to reflect on.
"The last two years has been pretty hard for everybody and we're slowly coming out of the 'COVID world', so it's a really good way to have a bit of a laugh," she said.
"We'll raise money and awareness for Beyond Blue while having a bit of fun and remembering what life's really about."
With sponsors on board to underpin various raffles prizes on the night, tickets are well and truly exhausted - but that doesn't mean those wanting to help, can't plough their support into the event, despite.
"People can still jump onto our Facebook page or on the [Beyond Blue] website to donate," Ms Wilkins said, "and we're also inviting sponsors to donate auction prizes."
Kicking off from 6pm, the event will take place in Hotel Canobolas' Ballroom, its function room upstairs.
