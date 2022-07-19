Central Western Daily
What's on

Five Orange locals frocking up for 'Blues Can Be a Real Drag' fundraiser

EG
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YES QUEEN: Orange doctor, David Howe and The Canobolas Hotel's general manager, Carmel Wilkins will drag forces to queen the crown together. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

CLOSE to 200 people will flock to The Hotel Canobolas next weekend, gearing up for a night of fabulous imitation, exaggeration and impersonation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.