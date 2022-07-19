Annie Miller admits the last 12 months have been the toughest of her young netball career to date.
But the Orange Netball Association graduate tackled the challenge of "moving away from my family and friends and netball in Sydney" head on, and she's been rewarded with another contract with Suncorp Super Netball club the Sunshine Coast Lightning.
Miller has committed to the club for the 2023 season following an impressive debut season with the Lightning.
Beginning her SSN career as a training partner with the Giants, Miller later made her debut with the NSW club before securing her first contract in 2022 on the Sunny Coast.
And, although she admits it was a tough transition north, she made the most of every opportunity on court.
I think I was so tired from not sleeping I just cried of happiness - they cried happy tears too- Annie Miller on re-signing with the Sunshine Coast Lightning
And now she's all-in ahead of the Lightning's looming SSN campaign.
"When I first spoke to (head coach) Kylee (Byrne) back in 2020 about playing SSN I told her I didn't care where I went, I just wanted a contract. After being with Lightning in 2022 I have realised I would not want to be anywhere else," Miller told the Sunshine Coast Lightning website.
"Moving away from my family and friends and netball in Sydney was the most challenging yet rewarding thing I've ever done and I am so thankful to everyone at Lightning for giving me this opportunity."
She said being on a one-year rookie deal in 2022 brought about some anxiousness given the nature of a short-term deal means players can be moved on quickly.
But Miller said open communication with the Sunshine Coast coaching staff meant she knew what she had to do well to earn an extended stay in Queensland.
"I had a lot of sleepless nights towards the end of the season thinking about this but the relief I felt when Kylee ... told me they'd love to have me back in 2023 was unreal," Miller added.
She has a huge future ahead of her and we are so excited that she will be wearing the Lightning colours again in 2023- Lightning head coach Kylee Byrne
"I think I was so tired from not sleeping I just cried of happiness - they cried happy tears too.
"I am so thrilled to be back on the coast for the 2023 season. I really believe Lightning is entering a new era of success and growth and I am so excited to contribute to this Club's great legacy on and off the court.
"The culture we as a team have created in 2022 as a playing group is something I have never experienced before and definitely something that will continue to evolve in 2023."
Head coach, Byrne said the future is bright for the young mid-courter.
"Annie is growing her game so quickly and showed what she is capable of this year with her speed, smarts and skills, we are so keen to build on her first year and can't wait to see what she can deliver in 2023," Byrne said.
"She has a huge future ahead of her and we are so excited that she will be wearing the Lightning colours again in 2023."
