NOT suitable for vegetarians, a "meaty Viking feast" will appear in a string of event highlights this August, with this year's Orange Winter Fire Festival finally ready to heat things up.
Canning most gigs during two COVID-riddled years, the event's resurrection will stretch across 10 festivity-filled days, with additional funding riding on the hopes of attracting more people to the Central West.
Advertisement
"In terms of our festivals, they're a really important anchor to drive visitation to the region," Orange 360's general manager, Caddie Marshall said.
"So, this is about making sure that for people [who] have discovered how wonderful our region is, that we maintain that presence of being top-of-mind and that they remember how fantastic it is ... every season."
Launching in Millthorpe with Friday night markets on August 5, the village will host an evening of local wine and produce, live music and fireworks - including the addition of an ice skating rink over the August 6 and 7 weekend.
Ross Hill Wines will throw its Pizza and Wine Night on August 5 as well, with gig-goers able to sit around bonfires, sit with a glass from the cellar door, and enjoy foodie truck goods from Arancia Wood Fired Pizza.
Active each day of the festival, 'The Hub' in Orange's Robertson Park will rotate through a mix of free performances, offering up a plate of stand-up comedy, fire and trapeze shows, with live musicians and lantern-making part of the scheduled activities.
An inaugural event for The Oriana Motel, there'll be two "Viking Feast" evenings in its gardens, running from 6pm to 9pm on August 7 and 13.
With permission granted for swords and horns display, this dress-up gig will boast a night of "bottomless drinks and hearty, warm meals" for those aged 18-years and up.
"It's the first time we're doing something Scandinavian-themed and [with] me being Norwegian, of course it's something we've thought about doing for a while ," Oriana's management, Espen Harbitz said.
"The Viking theme is one of the big party themes at the moment - whether it's been in movies, series, books - it's very well-known ... [so] we are encouraging people to dress-up in all of their best fur and Viking gear.
"We'll have lots of fire pits, torches, we're putting on a very big, meaty Viking feast - it'll be an evening-full of mulled wine, beers and lots of bubbles."
It's the first time we're doing something Scandinavian-themed and [with] me being Norwegian, of course it's something we've thought about doing for a while.- The Oriana Motel's manager, Espen Harbitz.
For those after a family-friendly event, the Field Days Big Bonfire is on August 7 at the Borenore Field Days site.
Graze the afternoon away on a BYO chair or rug around bonfires, while enjoying local beer, wines, foods, live entertainment and a jumping castle for the kids.
With the registrations filling quickly, Ms Marshall encourages people to jump on top of online bookings for events, dining out and accommodation during the August festivities.
"We're strongly recommending that you book ahead for all of these events, as we are hearing that some of the events are already starting to sell-out - and we're only just launching today," she said.
Advertisement
"People are booking at that last minute - because they need to be able to know whether they're going to be able to travel - and that's really quite difficult for our industry to manage; but we've been able to have the benefit of knowing what kind of staffing levels we'll need to have when people book ahead online.
"So, I would encourage you all to invite people out this Winter Fire Festival and make sure you are booking into your events, book in your restaurants and make sure that everybody has a good time because you're well-organised."
To buy tickets for Orange's 2022 Winter Fire Festival events, head to the Orange 360 website for more information.
"[It's an] opportunity for visitors to the region to experience a true, Australian country winter," Ms Marshall added, "that you just can't get in the city."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.