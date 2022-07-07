UNINTERRUPTED time-to-self and fun with the grandkids are the starting points on her list, with Orange-based pathology manager, Debbie Longmore drawing a close on her four-decade career.
After completing her studies in the early 80s, Debbie Longmore dropped by the hospital to check out if the job market would lean in her favour.
With a bit of luck on her side, Mrs Longmore says, she was asked to start the very next Monday.
The rest, as they say, was history - with the transfusion manager officially closing the career curtains on Friday, July 1.
"Being able to make a difference to patients is what I've loved about my career," Mrs Longmore said.
"There is always something interesting going on and I wouldn't change it for the world."
During her 41 years at Orange's public hospital, Mrs Longmore says she's watched the study of disease progress into an esteemed system within in the sector.
"I've seen public pathology go from strength to strength," she said.
"And the governance and standardisation of processes has been a significant part of the change."
Having managed the transfusion service for 33 years, the pathology area plays a critical role in ensuring blood products are available to patients.
With the frontline experience of seeing many of these people in life threatening situations, Mrs Longmore knows too well that every second counts.
In the early 2000s, Mrs Longmore was instrumental in getting a "lifechanging initiative" off the ground, after she saw trial being conducted at Sydney's Westmead Hospital.
Carrying a blood product that can be used irrespective of blood type, the transfusion manager introduced what's called the "trauma esky" to the region, which can house three units of O negative blood.
Used by the Orange and Western NSW helicopter services, it enables for on-the-spot transfusions, rather than at the hospital.
Pathology has given me an opportunity to combine what I love," Mrs Longmore said.
"Science and people."
While humble about this great feat, Mrs Longmore says she's also gotten a lot of satisfaction in other areas in her career.
She's been guest speaker at a number of widespread conferences, sharing the ins and out of donor collection services and answering the queries of curious minds.
"I was second in charge of biochemistry when I was asked to look after the blood bank, for what I thought [would be for] a week or two," she said.
"While I knew a bit about blood, I have educated myself a lot; and networking and talking to others in Australia and internationally, has been a tremendous experience."
Now, with her plans to "ease into it", Mrs Longmore's retirement has officially begun.
"I'm looking forward to being able to go to the gym uninterrupted, do a bit of gardening and spend time with my grandsons," she said.
"And then, who knows. We might travel."
Mrs Longmore's colleagues from NSW Health Pathology's Orange Laboratory will be holding a farewell celebration for the new-retiree at 10am on Friday, July 8.
