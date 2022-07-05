Central Western Daily
'Call to action': NAIDOC Week theme aimed at all cultures

By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 5 2022 - 9:53pm, first published 6:30pm
Orange's NAIDOC Week morning tea on Tuesday, July 5

NAIDOC Week kicked off its 21-year bang in Orange on Tuesday, with people "rolling in and rolling in" to mark the importance of Indigenous culture, and its time-honoured history.

