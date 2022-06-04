NEW Year's Eve fireworks are tipped to make a comeback to Orange's festive celebrations this year.
And the three-day Winter Fire Festival, which is scheduled to run from August 5 to 7, is in line for an extension to a 10-day event after Orange City Council secured grant funding offered by the state and federal governments.
Pending a recommendation being adopted at Tuesday's council meeting, $220,000 granted through the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program will go towards enhancing the Winter Fire Festival.
A further $67,000 will be allocated to the 2022 New Year's Eve celebration which could include a headline music act supported by local artists, a professionally-produced fireworks display and a variety of mobile food and beverage outlets.
Activities for kids, like face painting, rides and games are also suggested.
Council had already set aside $11,000 for the New Year's eve celebration.
OCC has also secured $35,000 from the federal government's Building Better Regions Fund, although the grant requires council match it dollar for dollar.
If the recommendation is followed, the $70,000 will be used for the inaugural Sprint into Summer Orange Mile which will be held early in December and which will start at Wade Park and finish on the corner of McNamara Lane and Byng Street.
It was originally planned the Orange Mile will be held in Summer Street but the impact closing Summer Street off would have on Christmas trade was taken into consideration.
According to the report to be tabled on Tuesday, council staff had considered several options for the Reconnecting Regional NSW funing, before settling on a collaboration with tourism body Orange360 to extend the Orange Region Winter Fire Festival from August 5 to 14.
During the 10-day festival, Roberston Park will become a central hub with a performance tent hosting a range of free performances for all ages proposed along with an outdoor cafe/bar operating in conjunction.
An opening night event at the park which will include roving circus acts, food trucks, fire pits complete with marshmallow roasting, gluhwein stands and live music is also on the cards.
To mark the festival's end, a family-friendly lantern-making workshop and parade through Robertson Park will be staged.
Already funded in the existing budget are Carols by Candlelight on December 10 ($30,700) and Australia Day ($20,000) and a number of smaller community initiatives.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
