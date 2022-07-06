INFECTED Aussie cattle would see an immediate halt of livestock operations nationwide, which is why potential arrival of the rampant virus, has farmers on high alert.
Detected in Bali livestock over the weekend, the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease calls for tougher biosecurity measures, as it poses a serious threat to produce if it reaches Oz.
Member for Calare, Andrew Gees says the federal government needs to "get cracking" on upping those measures, with the reality of the viral threat quite literally close to home.
"The news that foot-and-mouth disease has reached Bali has sent shockwaves through country communities," Mr Gee said.
"If the disease reaches our shores, the impacts on the Central West and for producers across Australia will be devastating."
The highly contagious animal disease impacts cloven-hoofed animals, such as cattle, sheep and pigs.
Excreted in breath, saliva, milk, mucus and faeces, the foot-and-mouth virus spreads via hair, wool, grass and straw, with wind and mud also carrying the spread between hosts.
Manure sticking to footwear, clothing, vehicle tyres and livestock equipment can also spread the disease, and its direct economic impacts to Australia are estimated at $80 billion - which Mr Gee says if it happens. will evaporate the country's export markets.
"The livelihoods of many farmers would be destroyed [and] widespread livestock culling would be required," he said.
"[Including] severe knock-on effects for regional tourism, which would take a serious hit."
Infected animals suffer from fever with painful blisters and ulcers, which commonly form between the toes, heels, mammary glands and particularly, on and around the lips, tongue and palate.
The likelihood of its transmission could be presenting a real risk, especially as post-COVID travel ramps up - with more than a dozen flights currently scheduled between Australia and Bali each day.
Mr Gee says the federal government should also be "forcing all returning travellers from Indonesia to disinfect their footwear" before they're able to get the all-clear from customs, to then enter the country.
"Consideration also needs to be given to temporarily halting travel to and from Bali and other parts of Indonesia deemed high risk, until Indonesian livestock vaccination rates are at higher levels," he said.
"This measure may seem extreme, but it would be a small price to pay given the horrific consequences an FMD outbreak would have for our region and our nation - it would be a nightmare scenario for our livestock producers."
With the disease on the country's doorstep, Mr Gee says, swift action needs to be taken in order to protect farmers from the "very real" threat of a viral cattle outbreak.
"We saw during COVID that the key to minimising the spread of disease across international borders is to act early and decisively," he said.
"The ball is now in the court of the federal government and it needs to get cracking."
