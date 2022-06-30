A man has been charged over alleged sexual offences in the Central West.
On Thursday, June 16, a man was observed to allegedly inappropriately touch a five-year-old girl, as she attempted to ride a bike outside a home on Stonehaven Avenue, Dubbo.
Advertisement
Police were notified and detectives from Orana Mid-Western Police District commenced an investigation.
At about 1.30pm on Wednesday, June 29, investigators attended a home in Dubbo and arrested an 84-year-old man.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with procure child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity, and two counts of intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years.
The man was refused bail to appear in Dubbo Court on Thursday, June 30.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.