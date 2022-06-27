The Central West Police District's newest recruits hit the ground running this week, with the first day of a 12-month training program.
Nathan Russell, Kieran Howe, Rebekah O'Connor, and Sophie Heskett will earn their stripes on-the-job as 'Probationary Constables.'
Mr Howe - who previously served in the army - said he most looks forward to "seeing an investigation through from start to finish".
The group recently graduated to the entry-level rank alongside 200 others at a Police Attestation ceremony in Goulburn, after eight months of theory and practical training.
Four detection police dogs and four general purpose police dogs also graduated at the ceremony, after COVID restrictions in 2020 and 2021 put a stop to formalities.
