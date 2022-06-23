Skechers has opened its first Orange store with staff delighted to get things up and running.
The shop is located on the top floor of the Central Square Shopping Centre, with state manager Melanie Balagtas delighted to bring the footwear business to the city.
Advertisement
"I think the business at the moment is really taking our chances with the regional areas," she said.
"We're seeing a lot of positive growth and it's about time we opened one up in Orange. Our brand is quite dense in the city areas so it's about time we serve our regional businesses and clients as well."
Skechers falls under a parent company called Accent Group, which also owns brands such as Vans Timberlands and Platypus, the latter of which will also be opening in the shopping centre on June 30.
Asked what sets Skechers apart from other shoe companies, Ms Balagtas said: "I think we've got this mantra in our business where we're always saying we have to be one per cent better.
"That can be in customer service, in the way that we merchandise or even the way we structure our new businesses. In order for us to excel and beat all the other footwear brands all over Australia, it's about being that one per cent better."
Jaiden Franklin recently moved to Orange and will be the company's store manger.
He was pleased by the number of people who have ventured into the store since it opened on Wednesday.
"We want to provide exceptional customer service, quality products and always provide an experience when people come into store," he said.
"What sets us apart is a real attention to customer detail, quality shoes and just always making sure people have a positive experience walking in and out of the store every time."
But it's not just Orange where the company is expanding into.
Advertisement
Ms Balagtas said that a Platypus Shoes store opened in Dubbo this week and can expect a Skechers to open next week as well.
"We're really excited to see what Orange is going to bring for us. Ideally our business really wanted to cater towards our regional clients and we are hoping quite big things will come our way here and even our Dubbo business," she said.
"I truly, truly believe in what we do sell and I think our biggest focus is on our people and making everyone else happy. Our shoes are great but our service is hopefully better."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.