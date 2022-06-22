Central Western Daily

New police station in Blayney part of a $5.5 billion investment for the NSW Police Force

Updated June 22 2022 - 12:18am, first published 12:03am
Blayney Police Station and (insets) deputy premier and NSW Police Minister Paul Toole and NSW Premier Dom Perrottet. Image Google Street View.

Blayney will is in line for a new police station as part of a record $434 million of capital expenditure for new and upgraded police stations, buildings and training facilities across the state.

