Central Western Daily

Orange woman Claudia Harris waits in line at Sydney passport office for 12 hours

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:30am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TURMOIL: Claudia Harris is hopeful of receiving her own passport soon after having to wait 12 hours in line. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

A 12 hour wait in line for a three minute conversation is how Claudia Harris spent her Monday with the goal of getting answers about her passport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.