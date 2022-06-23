Central Western Daily
Our People

Former Orange man and James Sheahan graduate Eugene Ramos talks time in Royal Australian Air Force

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGHTS SET UPWARDS: Former James Sheahan High School student Eugene Ramos has loved the past three years in the Royal Australian Air Force. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

Coming out of high school, Eugene Ramos didn't have a clear plan for what he wanted to do with his future.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.