Coming out of high school, Eugene Ramos didn't have a clear plan for what he wanted to do with his future.
A former James Sheahan High School student, Mr Ramos joined the Australian Defence Force gap year program in 2019, with the initial plan to go to university afterwards.
"I was thinking 'let's give this a shot, get some money in my pocket and then go to uni'," he said.
But three years later, the 21-year-old is a leading aircraftsman in the Royal Australian Air Force and couldn't be happier with his decision.
"I just liked it way too much. It was a no-brainer for me," he said of his decision.
"I deferred my initial uni degree and about half way through my first year I knew I was in love with this stuff. I started taking more emphasis on my work, my fitness and really embraced the culture.
"It is more of a lifestyle instead of a career. They promote fitness, good values and a sense of belonging. It's something you can really be proud of."
Mr Ramos is a personnel capability specialist with roles such as personnel management, personnel operations, resource and knowledge management, communication effects and air and ground operations.
But now he is looking towards the next phases of his career.
"I'm currently working towards becoming a physical training instructor," Mr Ramos said.
"That person is basically the subject matter expert when it comes to fitness all around defence.
"They run classes, they provide guidance to members about fitness. It's a hobby that I'd like to pursue in the future."
Having grown up in Orange, Mr Ramos is currently living in Newcastle and is posted to RAF Base Williamstown, around 20 minutes from the city.
That's why a visit to his alma mater earlier this month meant so much to him.
"That was very wholesome," he said of his visit to James Sheahan.
"I had a walk around and saw my old teachers, saw students that were in year seven and now they're seniors. It's humbling to see how time doesn't stop, it just keeps going."
During his time with the RAAF, Mr Ramos has ventured overseas twice, including a trip to the Middle East in 2021 and has travelled all across Australia.
He said it helped to have his loved ones rooting him on.
"My friends and family are always very supportive of what I'm doing," he said.
"They know as well as I know, that I have a direct impact on the lives of people."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
