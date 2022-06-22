Central Western Daily

Kim Ramsey faces Orange Local Court for spending Molong real estate house deposits to pay hotel's bills

By Court Reporter
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:14am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN COURT: A former real estate agent has faced Orange Local Court after using money that was placed into a trust fund to pay off bills for another business. File photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

A highly respected Molong community member was given a custodial sentence when she appeared in Orange Local Court on Monday for committing fraud through her former real estate business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.