A pair of mates have come up with an idea to give people a luxurious experience "for when you're sitting on the throne."
Nick Crowley and Archie Weston launched Dapper Dunnies in April this year following a chance conversation.
"Towards the end of last year, Nick and I used to go on these random dog walks every morning and we used to talk about different business ideas," he said.
"One day I went home to Warren where my family lives. My dad is originally from England and he was telling me about these luxurious portaloos when he was over there that had nice wallpaper, music and air con.
"I texted Nick straight away to say I thought I had a winner."
Although it took a bit more time to get the business off the ground than they had hoped, initial interest in their high-class portable toilet business had been good so far.
"We've had it booked out for the majority of weekends since we launched and we're getting bookings into next year towards the end of the year," Mr Crowley said.
"Some weekends in spring and summer, we're already turning people away."
In the two months since launching, Dapper Dunnies has already serviced weddings, engagement parties, sporting events, a memorial and a even bush picnic.
So what makes the business "high class" anyway?
"It has air conditioning, it has a bit of music, lighting and hot water. A bit more of an experience when you're sitting on the throne," Mr Weston said.
"One of the biggest things that people highlighted to us was when they went to events, there were just rows and rows of those red and blue portable toilets. We wanted something a bit more pleasant."
And while they are offering their service each weekend across the Central West, they were cautious of not wanting to expand too quickly.
"We know our goal is to offer a great service and that's what we're trying to work hard at," Mr Crowley said.
"It would never be very successful until we offered a great service, which we do, but we want to make sure we keep the customer satisfied and work on creating a great experience each weekend instead of getting ahead of ourselves."
The duo added that anyone wishing to get in contact with them could do so via their Dapper Dunnies website.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
