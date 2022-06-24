Central Western Daily

Borrodell's Black Tie and Gumboot Truffle Hunt and Dinner 'at capacity' for anticipated event

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRUFFLE DELIGHT: Borrodell's wine and truffle manager, Luisa Machielse is gearing up for the estate's Black Tie and Gumboot Truffle Hunt and Dinner event this Saturday. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

DROVES of people in quirky gumboots might be seen hailing cabs around the city this weekend, and you could bet truffles that they're headed straight to Borrodell's vineyard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.