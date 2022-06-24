DROVES of people in quirky gumboots might be seen hailing cabs around the city this weekend, and you could bet truffles that they're headed straight to Borrodell's vineyard.
Wine and truffle manager of the estate, Luisa Machielse says the Black Tie and Gumboot Truffle Hunt and Dinner is the "most decadent truffle event" in the state, with 110 attendees rendering the gig at full capacity.
"It was sold out in 48 hours when we released tickets a number of months ago, I think people are just itching to get out and about and do things," Miss Machielse said.
"We're getting down to the nitty gritty stage of it and the sophisticated yet quirky style of the event has captured everyone's imagination - it's getting really exciting now."
With a "mixed bag" of traveller locations, invitational wording notes "Oscar-worthy dress or tuxedo" for the dress code formalities, though, there's a unique twist for footwear requirements,
"Mostly they'll come from Sydney, but it's a mixed bag; guests have travelled Australia-wide in the past to be able to dress to the nines and bling up their gumboots, with a trophy to go to the best blinged-up gummies," Miss Machielse said.
"They get to hunt for premium truffles, immerse themselves in the degustation, bid in an exclusive auction to raise money for charity, explore Orange for the weekend - it's just a really fun and incredible event for people to be involved in."
While the black Périgord truffle is native to France, their presence in the country was a result of experimental laboratory testing with the spores, performed by scientists in Tasmania back in the 70s.
After inoculation of the truffle's spores into oak trees was successful, Borrodell was a first on the mainland to purchase hundreds of the little saplings to introduce onto the property.
Around 30 to 35-years-old now, the established oak trees are currently in peak condition for mushroom motivation, with its dead-of-winter crop presenting a special four to six week window of ideal harvesting opportunities for the upcoming hunt.
"They're probably the most highly-prized truffles in the world, these are the winter black truffles," Miss Machielse said.
"They don't always produce [truffles], but we still need to put effort into growing and maintaining the trees and having the right environmental conditions - frosty, cold soil, flat land so that the frost will settle - really freezing ground, so that these fungi can grow and thrive in cold conditions.
"So, winter for a lot of people is often a low season, but it's often our high season - because we have these particular truffles merrily ready for hunters to find them and it's looking like an absolutely fabulous time in the season for it."
Hunting will take place with keen-nosed canines for one-hour - under the handle of a professional dog trainer - where the estate will educate the gumboot-ed guests on all-things-truffles
Carrying a price tag of $3 per gram, it also leaves little room to wonder why tickets for the truffle-laden gig went up for $335 a pop, with executive chef at Rockpool Bar and Grill Sydney, Corey Costelloe to rustle up mushroom-related plates by the hundreds.
Following the wine-paired, six-course degustation, an auctioneer will call for bidders on a range of items up for grabs, with proceeds being donated to a different charity for the estate this year.
"In the past, we've supported the local Orange Cancer Council and last year during COVID, we supported the Australia Koala Foundation, but we wanted to have another rethink again for this year," Miss Machielse said.
"We realise there's a lot of children in need of support, too, and with our guest chef Corey having worked with The Starlight Foundation many times before, we thought it was a very worthy cause to go with."
Miss Machielse says from the five exclusive items up for auction on the night, the "biggest item with the most value" is a Luke Sciberras painting.
The Sydney-based chef has also generously donated a dinner for four people at Rockpool, with Museum Wines and pamper packs also going up for auction on the night.
For those who didn't nab a spot at the estate's big event, Miss Machielse says there will be some upcoming chances to experience Borrodell days of truffling next month.
"If you missed out on tickets for this weekend, we'll be hosting July truffle hunts every Saturday, which are followed by three-course meal lunch packages" Miss Machielse said.
"These events are also a benefit for everyone in terms of general tourism - supporting local accommodation, businesses, shopping and eating experiences; so, we feel humble - with a little mixture of pride - to be able to promote the incredible Orange in this fun way."
About 12 minutes drive from the outskirts of west Orange, Borrodell Estate is located at 298 Lake Canobolas Road.
