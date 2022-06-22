HONOURED to receive one of 29 awards on June 17, the group's decision to donate money to an end-of-life program was "an easy one".
"The committee knew that everyone in the orchestra and no doubt the audience would have had, or will have, some need for palliative care services in their lives," Orange Symphony Orchestra's, David Shaw said.
Advertisement
"And the orchestra are very passionate about building and supporting community, [so] the decision to donate proceeds of our February concert to Push for Palliative, was an easy one."
The group's Community Recognition Award followed its donation from a concert held in February, where proceeds were directed to Orange's Push for Palliative Care, which provides high-level clinical care to those with life-limiting illnesses.
Charitable movements from the ensemble, with support from sponsors of the musical event, was formally recognised by MP Phil Donato in Lucknow last Friday.
The politician said after performing to a full-house, the group's concert "raised thousands" in ticket sales, which was kindly donated to the OP4P unit thereafter.
The specialist care team is also a cause "close to my heart", Mr Donato said, after only recently paying tribute to his late father, who sadly died in early May.
"It was an honour to recognise the orchestra's initiative and generosity, by delivering a Community Recognition Statement in the NSW Parliament," he said.
"I congratulate the [OSO] for their thoughtfulness and generosity, which is for a fantastic cause - and one which is close to my heart."
To be able to pull together an orchestra of 50 musicians for these events, is an excellent example of the strength of the musicians who live and work here.- OSO's David Shaw
OSO member, David shaw said the committee echoed Mr Donato's words, with commendation to the artistry that exists within the city's creative sector.
"The Orange community is awash with incredible musical talent," Mr Shaw said.
"And to be able to pull together an orchestra of 50 musicians for these events, is an excellent example of the strength of the musicians who live and work here."
Proud to have headed the charitable movement, the OSO has regrown again following two prior COVID-riddled years, and now anticipates its next concert this coming weekend on Sunday, June 26.
The event will be held from 2pm in Orange at Kinross Wolaroi School's Derek Pigot Auditorium on Bathurst Road.
Tickets for the concert are still available for purchase online through the humanitix website.
Advertisement
For more information, phone Orange Regional Conservatorium on (02) 6361 7974.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.