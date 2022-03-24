news, local-news,

When the team at Borrodell Estate invited esteemed chef Corey Costelloe to be part of this year's Black Tie and Gumboot Truffle Hunt and Dinner, he jumped at the opportunity. "There was no hesitation," said Luisa Machielse, Wine and Truffle Manager at the Orange vineyard, orchard and trufferie. "We feel very privileged. And we're honoured that he's excited to be involved as well." The Rockpool Group Executive chef, who was Neil Perry's right-hand man for more than a decade, will create a six-course indulgent truffle feast for guests using freshly foraged truffles from the June 25 hunt. The quirky event, which is now in its 14th year, heralds the start of the truffle season at the Borrodell Estate, which boasts the oldest truffle oak trees on the mainland. Guests are invited to dress to the nines Oscars-style, bling-up a pair of gumboots and hunt on the Borrodell grounds with truffle master, Teneka Priestley and her specially trained dogs - all rescued from the pound by Teneka - for the coveted Black Perigord truffles. After the hunt, guests retire to Borrodell's private underground cellar for a warming house-cider, and the truffle feast. From humble beginnings, the truffle hunt and dinner has become a fixture on foodie calendars, and Costelloe is the latest in a growing list of celebrity chef to headline. Previous guest chefs include Giovanni Pilu and Justin North. A charity auction is always part of the evening at Borrodell and this year the Starlight Children's Foundation will be the beneficiary. Tickets to the June 25 event are on sale now for $335 per person.

