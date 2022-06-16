Central Western Daily
Watch

Orange High School's Kaitlyn Hinrichsen hoping to win Astley Cup

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 16 2022 - 11:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You don't come across many athletes who have what it takes to compete in the Astley Cup as a year seven student; but Kaitlyn Hinrichsen isn't most athletes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.