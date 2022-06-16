You don't come across many athletes who have what it takes to compete in the Astley Cup as a year seven student; but Kaitlyn Hinrichsen isn't most athletes.
The Canadian-born student first lined up for Orange High School back in 2017 when she ran the 800 metres, 400 metres, took part in the high jump and competed on the tennis courts as well.
Fast forward to 2022 and the year 12 student is still giving it her
"In the final year of high school it would be really amazing to win the Astley Cup," she said prior to her soccer game on Thursday.
"It's such a huge community event and I think the entire Orange community gets behind Orange High and gets involved. They love seeing all the kids performing well and having fun and I think winning would be the cherry on top. It would be absolutely amazing."
Although OHS has historically been the strongest Astley Cup side (with 42 titles from the previous 98 years), they have not won the title since 2016.
That means Hinrichsen has yet to win the elusive trophy.
While winning would mean a lot to her, she knows just how important this event can be, win or lose.
"It's huge for school spirit. It's really cool that it's unique to Orange High, Dubbo and Bathurst. Coming from Canada where the school spirit is the main part of high school with pep rallies, it's a really great event," she said.
"We're really lucky to have it and it brings the school together. I think for most people, this is the most exciting event of the year."
But she is far from the only OHS student looking to taste some success.
Riley Robinson is part of Orange's rugby league squad that will go head-to-head against Bathurst on Friday.
After last year's event got cut short due to COVID, the year 12 student was excited to have one final crack.
"It's a massive thing with all the years 12s because we've waited so long for this opportunity and it's just been cut short a couple of times," he said.
"We're really keen to get around it and hopefully take it out."
Hosting Bathurst in the opening round, it was the home side who got off to the better start, with a 7-5 win in the tennis accounting for a 58-42 points split, followed by a 66-34 athletics victory.
The visitors were able to peg things back to not only peg things back, but take the lead thanks to a 2-0 (75-25 points) win in the women's soccer.
With just two points separating the sides, it was Bathurst who claimed a 4-1 victory to end the day with a 231 to 169 advantage.
Bathurst High basketballer CJ Kalsi will be hoping to help seal the win for the visitors on Friday.
"I play a lot of basketball outside of school as well, so it's nice being able to play for the school," he said.
"Honestly, I feel like it brings a lot of pride and joy to the school. It makes you feel good about yourself and the efforts you put in."
OHS year 12 students Te Riri Maxwell and Will Kelly both know just what the Astley Cup means to the community.
"It's a big thing. Coming up through high school, it's always been talked about, the Astley Cup, so it's definitely good to finally be in it for a year," Maxwell said.
Kelly added: "Since this is the 99th running of it, I reckon (winning) it would give us a lot more confidence for the next year to win it all, so we can win on the 100th."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
