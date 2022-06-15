A life-long Magpie has made the move to the Woodbridge Cup.
A premiership winner with the Forbes Magpies, Ben Robinson came out retirement in 2022 to suit up with the Group 11 side once again.
But a call from Trundle coach and former Magpie, Matt Roylance, convinced him to make the move to the Boomers mid-way through the season.
"I was playing a bit of reserve grade and I hadn't really committed until a couple of games in," Robinson said.
"They're a good bunch of blokes and a good club to deal with. We've had a few Trundle boys play in Forbes over the years, so we've always had a good connection with them.
"I knew a few of them when I was a bit young, so it seemed like a decent fit for me. I'm also at the age now where I don't have that competitive drive to push for a first grade in Forbes, so I thought I'd help a mate out in Trundle."
The move was made easier for Robinson by the fact that the reserve grade Magpies are sitting second on the ladder.
"I was loving it to be honest," he said of being back playing with Forbes.
"They had a lot of numbers and blokes were having to sit out each week, so I didn't really decide to go out to Trundle before I knew they didn't really need me whole-heartedly. They had a good side and I didn't feel bad for leaving because they could still win the comp by themselves."
The forward made his debut in the Boomer's round six victory over Oberon and said it was a "pretty tough" stint up the middle.
Asked about whether he would be taking on any leadership roles within the group moving forward, Robinson said he was happy to help when called upon.
"I think (Roylance) wants me to take on a bit of a leadership role, and teach some things to the younger forwards," he said.
"Other than that, I'm happy to coast along and do what they want to do."
As for what lies ahead, Robinson wasn't ruling out a multi-year stint in the Woodbridge Cup.
"I haven't really decided. It's hard travelling with a young family where you have to leave the kids on a Tuesday and Thursday night as well as the Saturday," he said.
"I'll see how it goes this year and if it goes well, I'll probably go for another couple of years."
You would be hard-pressed to find matchup this weekend with a more in-form pairing.
Peak Hill and Manildra are both undefeated after six rounds and will face off at Jack Huxley Oval this Sunday.
The Rhinos are sitting in first on for-and-against with captain-coach Luke Petrie excited to see where his side stacks up.
"We've been looking forward to this game for a while now," Manildra's main man said.
"We're excited to have a crack at them and see where we are as a team. They're probably the form team in the comp, so we're just excited to have a crack at them."
"We've been cruising along alright, but probably haven't been playing our best footy just yet," Manildra's main man said.
"Hopefully we're saving that for the back end of the season and finals."
Despite the undefeated record, the Rhinos have yet to beat - or play - another side currently in the top four. Of the six victories, three of those game against sides sitting in the bottom four.
But that doesn't bother Petrie.
"To be sitting up on top with Peak Hill is very pleasing," Petrie said.
"We are pretty confident in our abilities. I think we'll push them right to the end and it should be a good game on Sunday.
Although they sit second behind the Rhinos, Peak Hill have arguably had the harder schedule so far.
The Roosters have already taken down the fourth-place Trundle twice and have a victory against Canonwindra who are sitting in third.
That ability to take down top-class opponents is something that's impressed Peak Hill captain-coach Blaize Fuller.
"The boys have showed that we can play good footy against any side and we've showed what we can do," he said.
"It's good to come up against Manildra, they've been a top side for the last couple of years so it will be good to see where we're at.
Fuller highlighted the play of Brady Morris, Nathan Ryan and Mitch Hutchings as a big reason for their success, but was quick to add that he has been impressed with the team as a whole.
Although just six rounds in, the prospect of putting together an undefeated season is still on the cards for both the Rhinos and Roosters.
Fuller knows just how much that rare feat would mean.
"It would be unreal," he said.
"It would be good for all the boys and the town of Peak Hill."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
