Chloe Barrett has dubbed her side's performance at the recent state championships as the "best in recent memory and maybe forever."
The open women's hockey side finished third in division one, and were the best country team in the competition.
"Going into the competition, we didn't really know how we'd go. It was a fear of the unknown," Barrett said.
"We didn't have a lot of doubt coming into the tournament, but we know that the other teams are very competitive and highly skilled."
The Orange side opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Metro South West, before going down 6-0 to eventual champions North West Sydney.
Wins against Newcastle and Tamworth on day earned them a spot in the semi-finals, where they would go down to tournament runners-up, Sydney South.
"From an open women's perspective, we've been in division one for a few years and it took a while to get there, but that's one of the best results that an open women's team has had," Barrett added.
"To come third in the whole state in amazing. The whole time I've played we've been in division three, division two or playing off for ninth place in division one.
"Not everything went our way, but we came out so positive and so united. We showed amazing sportsmanship and everyone was so consistent. We were busting our butts the whole time."
As for what this result means going forward, Barrett is confident that it can instil confidence around the region that the Central West can match it with the best.
"It just goes to show the strength we have in our region and the strength we have in the Premier League competition," she said.
"I think we're definitely up there with the Sydney teams."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
