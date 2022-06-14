Central Western Daily

Orange finish third at state hockey championships

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:10am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT GOING: The open women's Orange hockey team finished third in divison one at the recent state championships.

Chloe Barrett has dubbed her side's performance at the recent state championships as the "best in recent memory and maybe forever."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.